Dry Goods coming to Shoppes at College Hills in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Shoppes at College Hills in Normal is introducing Dry Goods to its tenant lineup.

Dry Goods, a fashion-oriented boutique retailer, will open in 4,000 square feet near the Von Maur store and offer a selection of merchandise including jewelry, clothing, and accessories. The new store will be the brand’s 70th location.

Tim Shields, senior vice president for M&J Wilkow, said, “Dry Goods will be a wonderful complement to our existing tenant lineup. Their products are a perfect fit for our customers.”

Dry Goods is set to open in the Fall of 2021, and customers who spend $50 during the grand opening will receive a tote bag gift.