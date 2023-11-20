PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dryer fire at a West Bluff apartment building sent three people to the hospital, the Peoria Fire Department reported Monday.

According to the department, firefighters were sent to the building, located in the 700 block of West Moss Avenue just after midnight. When they arrived, they saw fire with smoke coming from the rear of the three-story building.

Three people were evacuated from the structure and were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Their conditions were not life-threatening, the department said.

A fire investigator was dispatched to the building and determined the cause to be “unintentional.”

A damage estimate wasn’t available.