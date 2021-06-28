Duck Drama: Elmwood family looking to change city ordinance prohibiting owning ducks in the city

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A duck tale is flocking up social media involving and Elmwood family and city codes.

Six ducks quaking and roaming freely in the backyard has been the norm for Stacy Murphy’s family for the past year and a half.

“I post them all over my Facebook,” Murphy said. “I’ve had them out on Halloween out front. All of my neighbors know about them, my neighbor next door has actually duck-sitted for me when I went on vacation.”

Murphy said she likes having them around, eating the duck eggs, and giving the eggs away to family, friends, and co-workers. She said there hasn’t been a problem since she’s had them.

“Our chief of police was actually surprised when I told him how long I’d had them because he hasn’t had any complaints,” Murphy said.

However, last Thursday she said she got the news that a city council member spotted the ducks and she had two weeks to get rid of them.

“It’s not a surprise that people know about them, it was a surprise that I had to get rid of them for someone seeing them, not complaining about them, but just seeing them,” Murphy said.

City officials said Elmwood has had an ordinance for more than 20 years prohibiting certain livestock within city limits. These animals include ducks, chickens, turkeys, cattle, and more. It’s an ordinance Murphy said she wasn’t aware her family was violating.

“When I first moved in about seven years ago, and this is all going by memory, I swore it said you could have them and they just couldn’t be free-range and no roosters,” Murphy said. “I obviously was misinformed.”

With less than two weeks to get rid of the ducks, the family created an online petition for support and took the matter to Facebook resulting in an explosion of duck puns, memes, photos, and posts on social media.

Amy Davis, the city’s economic development director, said the ordinance is not new and basically in place to keep from attracting predators to the animals and so neighbors won’t have to deal with farm animals.

“A lot of times these situations are complaint-driven,” Davis said. “If you can imagine if you were to be living next to someone that has livestock, depending on how clean they kept that situation, there’s often some smell issues with fowl and chickens and birds.”

She said exceptions are properties that are zoned agriculture in nature and even those require special process to have those animals approved.

“We’re an understanding community, we’re not anti-animal or anti-ducks,” Davis said. “It’s just, like I said, an ordinance that’s been on the books for years and just enforcing those ordinances.”

Davis said if the ordinance is not followed there could be fines involved. However, she said she encourages people who feel strongly about an issue they want to change to be proactive, talk to their aldermen, and approach the city council.

“The council has to look at this for every community member,” Davis said. “There are a lot of people who want ducks and chickens and there are many people who don’t want them so that’s the council’s job to vet the situations that may come up.”

The city currently has one woman trying to change the ordinance to allow chickens, Murphy said hopefully her family can piggyback off of this pursuit.

She said her goal is to go to the city council and try to change the ordinance and is even willing to have someone keep her ducks during the process.

“We are a farm town so I don’t see why we can’t have farm animals,” Murphy said. “As long as you take care of them and you do what you’re supposed to do I don’t see an issue.”