PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Duck Race needs just under 1,500 more ducks adopted to reach its 2023 goal of 35,000 ducks.

The fundraiser is at 96% of its goal with the 35th annual Duck Race just two days away.

The Duck Race will commence at 1 p.m. Saturday at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The annual fundraiser is held to raise money for the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

Those who purchase the ducks, which are $5 each, are given a chance to win prizes up to $10,000.

Last year, all the ducks were sold and there was over $200,000 raised for survivors of abuse in the community.

Visit the Duck Race’s website to adopt or check in on how many ducks are left.