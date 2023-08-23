PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are still times for those interested to get their ducks in a row ahead of the 35th Annual Duck Race.

According to Duck Race’s website, as of 1 p.m., there were still a little over 2,500 ducks left. This year’s goal was to have 35,000 ducks adopted.

All the money raised benefits the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

The duck tagging will begin Wednesday night. The race will be held on Saturday at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Anyone interested can adopt a duck here.