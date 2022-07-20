PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 34th Annual Duck Race benefitting the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria is right around the corner.

The signature fundraiser will take place Saturday, August 27, at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The race will kick off at 6 P.M.

Carol Merna, CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse, said one in three women and one in four men are victimized by domestic violence with an intimate partner in their lifetime. She added that every 68 seconds someone in America is a victim of sexual assault and Illinois is in the top 10 of all states that experience human trafficking.

Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.

“Whether that’s a hot meal, it helps pay for the emergency shelters that we have, we have two of them. It helps pay for our prevention educators to go into the classroom, we reached 38,000 students last year. It’s just a number of things to make sure we provide the best possible services for survivors of interpersonal violence,” Merna said.

With just over a month until the rubber ducks race in East Peoria, more than 50 percent have been adopted. The organization has set a goal of selling 30,000 ducks this year.

Participants in the duck race will have a chance to win one of 15 prizes, including the grand prize of $10,000 cash.

Wednesday evening, a buy one get one offer for rubber ducks began. Ducks will be available for purchase online until they are sold out.