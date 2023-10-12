BUCHAREST, Romania (WMBD) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Il.) reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during a visit to Romania.

According to Duckworth’s office, the Illinois Democrat met with Romanian parliamentarians, the Minister of Defense, the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs and other leaders.

She discussed the fighting in Ukraine, and how continued American support to Ukraine on the other side of the Romanian border is not just important to U.S. security, but all of NATO.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, I was proud to have the opportunity to be in Romania to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to a strong, unified NATO—an alliance that has only become more important to global security and America’s own national security since Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine,” said Duckworth. “Let’s be clear: the whole world is watching. In the face of Russia’s continued aggression, the U.S. stands firmly with NATO and will keep doing everything we can to ensure our alliance is as strong and capable as possible.”

Duckworth also met with members of the Illinois National Guard and other American servicemembers who are currently advising the Romanian military.

“I’m glad I could meet with members of the Illinois Army National Guard and American servicemembers helping to strengthen NATO’s collective defensive capabilities to most effectively deter Putin from continuing his unjustified aggression beyond Ukraine,” Duckworth said.

She is a former National Guard member who served with a Peoria-based aviation unit and while in Iraq, her helicopter was shot down, seriously injuring her.

Duckworth has taken several steps to help Ukraine, including introducing the Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act to ensure Russians can’t use digital assets to undermine economic sanctions. She also supported the Biden Administration’s decision to send additional weapons, including cluster munition, to Ukraine.