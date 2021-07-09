DUI charges lead Normal police officer to resign

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal police officer has resigned after being charged with driving under the influence back in, Chief Rick Bleichner said Friday.

The officer, 41-year-old Amanda Street of Hudson, was charged with two counts of DUI back in April, with a BAC of .148. She was also charged with disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.

An internal investigation led to a separation agreement.

Street was a resource officer at Normal Community West High School and was an officer with Normal Police Department for more than 18 years.

She is due in court Sept. 8.