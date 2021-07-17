Dunlap celebrates 150 years of community

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The village of Dunlap celebrated its 150th birthday Saturday, July 17, in Central Park.

The ‘Party in the Park’ honored founding descendants, former mayors, and current town first responders.

Tracy Korger, Dunlap Clerk, said the community needed an event that celebrated being able to come together again.

“That was one of the reasons we wanted to be able to do this,” Korger said. “We had such a pretty down year and a half and for us to be able to get together outside and celebrate something worth celebrating, a community that’s worth celebrating.”

A one-time event, the family friendly party featured live music into the night, local shopping, and food trucks.