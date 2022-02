DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — No remote learning will be in session for Dunlap students, as the district has declared Wednesday a snow day.

In a letter sent to parents, the superintendent said the school will be closed due to the inclement weather coming to the region.

The day will be made up on May 6, and all activities will be canceled as well.

Cancelation on Thursday and Friday is possible, depending on the accumulation and possible drifting of the snow.