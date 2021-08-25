Dunlap Days festival returns for summer fun

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer tradition in Dunlap is making a return.

Dunlap Days is a three-day fair with carnival rides, games, food and drinks, including a Miller Lite beer trailer. It kicks off Thursday evening at North Park in Dunlap and goes through Saturday.

“This year we’re hoping we get a big crowd down for the carnival and come and just let the family unwind for a couple nights … We just like to have fun,” said Dale Bishop, village superintendent of Dunlap.

He said there will not be any entertainment this year out of COVID safety concerns, and the sole focus is the carnival.

“[Because we’re] having a bunch of people in an entertainment tent and drinking … so just chose maybe not the year for that … It was more or less to protect people in the village,” he said.

Bishop said the Dunlap volunteer committee worked really hard to put the event together.

“We got a great staff … and it’s stuff that most people don’t see … getting parking set up, making sure Port-a-Potties, are here, putting a fence up for people’s protection,” he said.

Thursday is Family Fun Night. Guests can go on unlimited rides for $25. There will also be a face painter, petting zoo, and balloon artist.