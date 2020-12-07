Dunlap family uses Christmas lights to raise money for charity

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Lights and festive decor are a common sight in front of Dunlap homes, but this year, one family is taking it to the next level.

The Galewek family has made their front yard a light show for the past four years. Since 2016, they have used the attraction that their light show creates to raise money for a local family in need.

This year, they are raising money for Brigham Landwehr, a police officer’s young son who was diagnosed with stage four cancer. They have a donation box in front of their house and also link to his Go Fund Me on their Facebook page.

Cars lined up across the street from the Galeweks’ house to see the show. The lights are synced with 95.1 so passersby can enjoy the show with music.

The Galeweks will play their annual “Galewek Christmas Light Show” on N. Bristol Dr. every night from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. (or 10 P.M. on Friday and Saturday nights). It will run until December 31.