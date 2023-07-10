PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man, accused of killing a Dunlap woman earlier this year, will stand trial later this year, a judge ruled.

Walter Artis, 27, of Peoria, was to stand trial on Monday in Peoria County Circuit Court but the case was continued until Oct. 2 in Chief Judge Katherine Gorman’s courtroom.

The reason for the delay was to allow his defense attorney more time to examine evidence, according to court records.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery in connection with the April 14 death of 22-year-old Alexis Boland.

Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Brighton Woods apartments in Dunlap at approximately 9:19 a.m. April 14 where they found Boland who had been shot.

Prosecutors have alleged Artis forced his way into Boland’s Dunlap apartment, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Boland, striking her in the head and torso. Artis then fled in his vehicle only to be caught later that day near a gas station in Morton.

A gun was found in his possession, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, which also said Boland and Artis had children together.

Artis is being held on a $2.5 million bond. If convicted, he faces at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison.