Dunlap Fire Chief injured in Sunday rollover crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that sent the Dunlap Fire Chief to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed that police received a call around 01:13 a.m. about a crash near the area of Illinois Route 91 and Salem School Road. Asbell said 51-year-old James Hanson of Dunlap was identified as the driver in the crash,

Hanson was taken to OSF with injuries from the crash.

Asbell said there is still an active traffic crash investigation regarding the case. He said observations and statements were documented in the police report and chemical testing was performed on Hanson at the hospital.

The samples were sent to the state lab for testing. Test results are typically returned in a timeline of 3-5 weeks.

Hanson was being treated at the hospital as the deputy investigated this crash and was still receiving treatment when the deputy left the hospital.

Asbell said a follow up for the investigation will occur after the results of the samples are received. He said the test results may result in citations for driving under the influence if the evidence is there to support this.

The incident is still under investigation.

