DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dunlap Fire Chief took a plea deal for charges related to drunk driving on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Chief James Hanson was involved in a rollover crash near the area of Illinois Route 91 and Salem School Road in Sept. 2020.

Hanson was originally facing two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in October 2020, but one of those charges has been dropped.

Hanson will pay over $2,800 in fines and serve 12 months of probation.