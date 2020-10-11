Dunlap firefighters host open house, teach fire prevention & safety

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — First responders react in just minutes to many types of calls, but how does it all work? Firefighters in Dunlap gave the community a first-hand look at what takes place in the life of a firefighter.

To promote fire prevention and fire safety, the Dunlap Community Fire Protection District is gearing up for the rest of the year. Saturday, Dunlap firefighters hosted an open house for the community to mark the end of National Fire Prevention Week.

Chief Jim Hanson said it’s been a few years since their last open house and wanted to do a fun, family-friendly activity in light of the pandemic and the year 2020.

“[We] felt like it was a good year to start it back up,” Hanson said. “I had some good resources and some good team players. It was a good day to get out and share a message.”

The message being how to prevent fires from forming in your home, primarily the kitchen. Hanson said many fires start from unattended cooking.

“It just comes down to paying attention. Are you paying attention to what you’re doing,” Hanson said.

Firefighters simulated different scenarios that they respond to on a daily basis including structure fires and vehicle rescues. Firefighter Aaron Wells said the simulations they did today inside the burn tower are real-life scenarios.

“The same fire conditions you felt today is what we feel going into a fire at somebody’s house,” Well said.

Mikayla Hughbanks said her son Cooper and his friend were playing outside when a fire happened near their home Friday. She says Cooper immediately knew what to do.

“Two minutes later I heard 9-1-1 9-1-1, fire fire,” Hughbanks said.

Cooper’s family said they are proud of the boys for taking action and urging Mikayla to make the call for help. His dad Nick Hughbanks said he wasn’t home for the fire, but is glad his son knew what to do.

“Just a couple kids playing outside ended up saving the day,” Nick Hughbanks said.

Chief Hanson wants to remind people to change their smoke detector batteries regularly and have at least one working fire extinguisher in their homes.

“Alarmingly, plenty of people have never touched one, they have never gone to a firehouse,” Hanson said. “Never used one at work or somewhere.”

They also said if anyone needs help learning how to use a fire extinguisher or putting out a fire to give them a call or swing by the station for a demonstration.

