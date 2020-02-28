Dunlap Grade School principal named Illinois Principal of the Year

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap Grade School Principal Mandy Ellis has been named Illinois Principals Association elementary principal of the year.

On Friday, students, staff, and friends surprised Principal Ellis with the announcement.

“It is definitely a community-based school and that’s what makes it happen. It’s the love that’s poured into our students every day by our families, by our teachers, by our support staff. It’s what makes my job easy and fun,” said Ellis.

Ellis was nominated by the Central Illinois Valley Principals Association as the regional award winner in the fall. That nomination led to the state award and during the process, Ellis submitted letters of recommendation and essays.

Ellis says the award represents the entire school and shows their successes.

“I’m definitely overwhelmed and so appreciative. I think it’s a great example of, although I’m the representative of the award, all of the hard work that goes into making Dunlap Grade a wonderful place to work and learn,” said Ellis.