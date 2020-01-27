Dunlap Grade School takes ‘Great Kindness Challenge’

DUNLAP, Ill. – Dunlap Grade School is encouraging the community and students to come together and participate in The Great Kindness Challenge this week.

From Monday through Friday, school activities will be held to promote and encourage acts of kindness. Activities include focused read alouds by student leaders, a kindness photo booth, daily kindness quotes, a kindness challenge checklist, and more. Dunlap Grade School, in collaboration with Kids for Peace, is sponsoring the event.

“This free program teaches so much of value to students of all ages; in fact, to adults as well. It reinforces our core values as educators at Dunlap Grade School. In addition to random acts of kindness, participants actively seek out purposeful acts of kindness. We hope their efforts have an enduring effect.” principal Mandy Ellis said.

Using a 50-item checklist, schools and families are challenged to complete as many acts of kindness as possible in the Great Kindness Challenge. The School Edition is an annual one week challenge during the last week of January. The Family Edition is year-round.

Schools and families may get involved by signing up at www.greatkindnesschallenge.org.