PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, 29-year-old Donald L. Yarber was sentenced for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon.

In July 2023, Yarber was the driver of a car stopped by Peoria police for a traffic violation. After searching the vehicle, officers located a high-capacity magazine loaded with ammunition and a gun with its serial numbers removed.

While booking Yarber in the Peoria County Jail, officers also located live ammunition in his shoes.

The gun was found to be associated with two other shooting incidents, one in Chicago and one in Peoria.

Yarber was indicted by a federal grand jury in July and pled guilty in August. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. marshals while his case was pending.

After his 30 months in prison, Yarber will have three years of supervised release.

The Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives investigated this case