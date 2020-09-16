Dunlap Middle School reports COVID-19 case

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials at Dunlap Middle School confirmed one person tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

In a letter sent to District 323 parents, Principal Antonio Johnson said the school is implementing disinfecting measures, such as deep-cleaning facilities and quarantining those who were in close contact with the person.

The school district is coordinating with the Peoria County Public Health Department to monitor the person and begin contact tracing protocols.

The letter can be viewed below:

