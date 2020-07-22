Dunlap nurse practitioner takes passion for fitness and fashion on the go

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Staying active is a way of life for Lindsey Johnston.

As an avid runner with a love for working out, the Dunlap native is taking her passion for fitness and fashion to communities across central Illinois.

“I had dreamed about owning a boutique one day that specialized in athletic wear and athleisure wear. There’s other mobile boutiques in the area that kind of inspired me and I thought, ‘Why not me?’” lindsey johnston

So she hit the ground running and came up with ideas to launch One Fit Stop Mobile Boutique. With the support of family, in July of 2019, she was able to roll out her business. The retail boutique on wheels offers athletic clothing and accessories packed inside of a quaint mobile trailer.

Johnston’s path to entrepreneurship came while she also juggled her full-time role as a nurse practitioner.

“I didn’t know if it was something I would be able to fit into my schedule, but it was something I really had a strong desire to do and I just couldn’t let that idea go without at least trying,” she said.

And while Johnston is celebrating her first year in business as CEO, entrepreneurship is not new to her.

She said, “Both of my brothers are small business owners, my parents as well, my grandfather, several of my aunts and uncles. So it’s definitely in my DNA.”

But in the midst of commemorating the one year anniversary of One Fit Stop Mobile Boutique, Johnston is also navigating the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

“My first thought was ‘What am I going to do? I’m a mobile business,'” said Johnston.

So Johnston got creative. She reached out to the Small Business Development Center at Bradley University to get help launching a formal website. Since then, she has been able to continue selling her fitness apparel. While she doesn’t anticipate opening a brick and mortar store, Johnston is grateful for the community support she has seen.

“I think central Illinois has a lot of small gems that people don’t know about. This being one of them. And just that it is to me, going shopping is a unique experience so much is online today it’s nice to have contacts with your customers and I can go anywhere that is asked of me,” said Johnston.

One Fit Stop Mobile Boutique will be hosting its next event on Thursday, July 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be a Sip and Shop held at the Sweet Fire Bar and Grille at the Grand Prairie Holiday Inn.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected