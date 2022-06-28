DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap Public Library has updated its policy putting some restrictions on registered sex offenders in the area.

Effective Monday, June 27, registered sex offenders will have limited access to where they can go and what they can do while on library property.

Registered sex offenders are no longer allowed to:

Loiter or linger outdoors on library property

Loiter or linger in entryways or any other common areas of the library

Be present in any areas of the library facility that are primarily for the use of minors, including but not limited to the Youth Services Department as a whole, any story time room or room being used for children’s programming, restrooms constructed near the Youth Services Department and primarily intended for use by children, or young adults

Attend library programming whose audience can be reasonably expected to contain minors

Registered sex offenders may do the following:

Visit library collection areas intended for adults

Use a public computer – however, registered sex offenders will not be allowed to utilize public access computers located in the Youth Services Department

Request and receive quality adult reference service, place holds on library materials, check out materials with a library card in good standing, and otherwise receive access to library information• Attend library programming intended exclusively for adults

Parents or legal guardians who are registered sex offenders may accompany their minor child (with proper documentation of this) into areas of the library facility that are primarily for the use of minors, into programs intended for minors, etc. so long as abuse is not suspected and the minor remains with the registered sex offender the entire time.

The library also updated its policy on how staff may handle potential sex offenders entering the premises.

Staff will not be expected to regularly review the registered sex offender database, but they may know that an individual is a registered sex offender because the individual self-identifies, law enforcement has provided identification, or staff may have independent personal knowledge.

When that is the case, the director or person in charge must be notified and will advise the sex offender of the Registered Sex Offender Policy.

If another guest tells staff that a registered sex offender is on the premises, the guest will be allowed to point out the individual and, if possible, provide the name of the alleged sex offender. The director or person-in-charge must then review the sex offender database, and if the individual is listed, the director or person-in-charge will advise them of the Registered Sex Offender Policy.

Individuals will not be approached if their name cannot be obtained, or if their status as a registered sex offender cannot be confirmed.

The changes come after allegations about inappropriate computer activity happening at the library in May caused a stir in the community.

In early June, the library board released a statement clarifying its support for the director, Laura Keyes-Kaplafka, and her decision to suspend an employee. In the statement, the library board stated the reason the employee was put on probation was that they violated library policy by giving the information about the alleged incident to someone who is not library staff.