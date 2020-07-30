Dunlap School Board to allow parents two choices; All in-person, or remote

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dunlap School Board of Education held a Special Meeting Wednesday night to discuss the Return to Learning Plan for the district.

Originally, the Board was discussing two options.

Five days a week, full days. You can find that proposal here.

A condensed schedule, keeping kids in the classroom around five hours a day. You can find the proposed condensed schedule here.

That proposal changed Wednesday night. Now parents have two options.

1: Remote only.

2: Full day in person.

The meeting started with nearly an hour and a half of public comment filled with parents, teachers, and employees speaking to the Board about what they thought was the best and safest return to school plan.

Around 15 people spoke, and nearly every person asked for condensed learning. Almost all asked for e-learning to be available for at-risk students.

One parent said the choice could be the difference between life and death.

“My 10-year-old has asked me to promise him I will not die as I return to my workplace,” the mother said. “I urge you as a board to choose a scheduling option that protects all of us while keeping the high standards of learning the Dunlap community has come to expect and enjoy.”

The board meeting was live streamed on Dunlap School District #323 YouTube page. For most of the meeting, there was around 500 viewers tuning in at all times. You can find the video here.

The Board voted 6-1 for the proposed plan.

Board member Tim Wagenbach motioned to approve return to learning plan, beginning as the previously proposed condensed plan as a beginning option.

He said then after nine weeks the board could vote again.

He received no second.

One teacher who spoke in public comment said teachers feel unprepared going into the fall semester.