Dunlap School District 323 continues to see falling COVID-19 cases

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Students and faculty are leaving quarantine and heading back to school as the district’s weekly report shows COVID-19 cases dropping.

Friday’s update a positivity rate of less than one percent (.07 percent to be specific). That’s compared to last week’s .17 percent positivity rate.

As the chart depicts, the district saw just three positive cases of COVID-19, halving the number of cases compared to last week.

Following guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the district instructed 59 students to quarantine themselves due to potential exposure risk.

District officials said in Week 1, they did not decipher between quarantine and excluded from school students. They said Week 3 is a 4-day-week in comparison to the 5-day-weeks in Weeks 1 and 2.

