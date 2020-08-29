Dunlap School District 323 sees COVID-19 cases fall

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, Dunlap School District 323’s weekly COVID-19 report shows positive cases are falling as well as the number of students self-quarantining.

This week. the district reported a positivity rate of less than one percent (.17 percent to be specific). That’s compared to last week’s .24 percent positivity rate.

As the chart depicts, just six positive cases of COVID-19 were reported this week with five of those cases coming from Dunlap High School (DHS), halving the number of cases compared to last week.

Following guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the district instructed 83 students to quarantine themselves due to potential exposure risk.

Meanwhile, 58 DHS students are quarantined due to close contact with at least three students that tested positive. Officials said the majority of close contact happened outside of school.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected