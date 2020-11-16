Dunlap school district considers slashing budget, families say cuts will be detrimental to students

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dunlap Community Unit Schools District is proposing budget cuts that would impact teachers and programming.

The district superintendent, Scott Dearman, said the operating deficit for 2020 is about $4.5 million. The school board asked Dearman to create scenarios that demonstrate potential cuts.

Three scenarios have been presented included cuts for a deficit of $4.5 million, $2.5 million and $1.5 million. The option for $4.5 million includes cutting nearly 60 teachers along with arts, technology and counseling programs.

“There’s potential for them to lose student body if they make the cuts,” Dunlap school district parent Tammy White said.

Mary Nelson, a retired district teacher, said these cuts would be detrimental to the students, adding the districts mission’s goal is to empower all students to reach their potential.

“I think one reason why so many people choose the Dunlap schools is because they have all of those different things, they have a great band system they have the arts,” White said.

Members of the Dunlap Education Association are passing out flyers to Dunlap families. The flyer reads, “Dunlap has more money in reserves than nearly all surrounding school districts.” The association is urging district leaders to use reserve funds to cover the deficit as opposed to cutting teachers and programming.

“You can only live off your reserves for so long and that’s what the discussion with the board is right now long-term what are we looking at in order to bridge this gap,” Dearman said.

Dearman said no one wants to make cuts, but if the economy continues on a downward trend, the administration must find a way to balance the budget and cut spending.