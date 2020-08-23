Dunlap School District releases weekly COVID-19 numbers

Less than 1% of the Dunlap School District tested positive for COVID-19 after completing its first week of school. Eleven students and two teachers have tested positive for the virus.

Dunlap Superintendent Scott Dearman released a report showing 11 students and two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 244 students district-wide quarantining, but Dearman said 24% of those students will be returning to class Monday.

Here is a complete breakdown of the number of positive tests and those quarantining between students and staff within the district :