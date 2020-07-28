Dunlap school officials finalizing reopening plans for the fall

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a meeting Wednesday night, Dunlap Community Schools officials are working to finalize plans for reopening.

Like many other schools, Dunlap parents will have to choose from a set of different options. There are two plans being discussed, both requiring in-person learning.

The first option would be in-person classes, five days a week and will try to be as normal a school day as possible. Students will be required to we face coverings all day.

The second option is a condensed, five days a week model with no lunch period for students. In this plan, elementary students would start school at 7:40 a.m. and be in school until 1:00 p.m. In lieu of lunch elementary school students would receive a ‘heavy snack’. Students in grades 6-12 will starts school at 8:20 a.m. and go until noon and will follow a block schedule to include three classes per day.

School superintendent, Dr. Scott Dearman said officials planed for childcare with the second option, that way high schoolers can be home in time to watch their younger siblings.

Dearman said if parents are uncomfortable with either in-person option, parents can choose to do full-time remote learning for the first semester. He said neither is ideal, but this isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.

“There is no perfect solution to this because it’s such a polarizing issue you’ve got people on complete opposite ends of the spectrum so no matter what decison is made, someone is not going be happy with it,” Dearman said. “The charge to us as a district is what decision can we make that’s in the best educational interest of our students and keep them safe to the greatest extent possible.”

Wednesday’s special board of education meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the high school’s town center.