PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ two senators announced Tuesday that several hospitals statewide, including OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, will get federal dollars to hire more doctors.

U.S. Sens. Richard “Dick” Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awarded new Medicare Graduate Medical Education funding to support an additional 23 residency slots for Illinois hospitals.

With this new federal funding, eight Illinois hospitals will be able to expand their medical training opportunities for new doctors in order to help address the nation’s physician shortage, the two Democratic senators said.

Previously, officials have said there could be a large shortage of doctors due to a variety of factors but partially due to the strain of the pandemic. That could affect patient access to care, particularly for minorities.

These new federally funded residency slots are part of the initial investment made by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

The following Illinois institutions have been awarded funding to support additional residency slots:

OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria

University of Chicago, Chicago

Carle Foundation, Urbana

Swedish Hospital, Chicago

Rush University Hospital, Chicago

University of Illinois, Chicago

OSF Little Company of Mary, Cook County

SwedishAmerican, Rockford

Durbin sponsored a provision in the American Rescue Plan to invest $1 billion into the National Health Service Corps which pays for scholarships and loan repayment for new healthcare professionals who serve in rural and urban areas of need.

The program helps build the pipeline of new health providers and surge them to shortage areas. As of Tuesday, Nov. 28, Illinois has nearly 1,000 health professionals serving under the NHSC program.