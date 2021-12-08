Durbin clarifies where billions of dollars in funding will go in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Billions of dollars will be given to the state of Illinois following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin met with Illinois lawmakers virtually on Tuesday, to describe how the $17 billion will be distributed for improvements within the state.

“The increased federal funding for Illinois will help us fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand public transit and passenger rail, and provide broadband and clean drinking water to communities across Illinois. I look forward to many more productive conversations with my colleagues in the state as we enter a new era of reconstruction.” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin

According to Dubrin, the funding will be distributed as follows: