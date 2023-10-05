WASHINGTON (WMBD) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) expressed hope that future federal budget discussions will be bipartisan, even after the House vote that removed California representative Kevin McCarthy from the speakership.

“I sincerely hope that Kevin McCarthy, for all of his strengths and weaknesses, was not punished because he finally sat down and said we’ve got to do this with both parties in the room,” Durbin said.

The Senate passed the Continuing Resolution on Saturday that keeps the federal government running through Nov. 17.

The Continuing Resolution did not include funding to aid Ukraine.

Durbin and fellow Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth joined others in sending a letter to Senate leadership stressing the urgency of the situation, given that Russian forces continue to attack targets in civilian areas.

“Make no mistake, if we don’t stop Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, we’re going to pay a heavy price,” Durbin said. “Stopping him here, by putting dollars on the table, is an important part of America’s foreign policy future.”