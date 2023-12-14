WASHINGTON (WMBD) — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and other senators penned a letter to the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young, encouraging them to prioritize more funding for the Open Textbooks Pilot in President Biden’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget request.

The Pilot is a competitive grant program that supports the creation and expansion of open college textbooks and is based on Durbin’s Affordable College Textbook Act. The program allows textbooks to be freely available under an open license, allowing professors, students, researchers, and others to freely access the materials.

The Pilot program is there to reduce college-related costs for students. The funding, urged by the senators, will help alleviate some of the costs of textbooks for students.

“As the cost of college continues to rise, it is crucial to ensure college is affordable for all students. With a single textbook potentially costing hundreds of dollars, textbook costs, unlike tuition and other college costs, are often overlooked. However, they can create an unnecessary barrier to attaining a college education,” the senators wrote. “The high cost of textbooks disproportionately impacts low-income students and students of color who are unable to purchase required course materials, placing them at an academic disadvantage.”

Read the senators’ full letter here.