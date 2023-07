PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country singer Dwight Yoakam is set to perform at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Nov. 3.

According to a press release from the Civic Center, tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “Fast as You” singer has sold more than 25 million albums world wide and has been nominated for a Grammy 21 times.