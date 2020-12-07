Eagle observation tower coming to Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A new attraction is being built in Chillicothe at Eagles Landing Park to potentially attract more tourists.

It’s a watchtower roughly 50-feet tall that will give people the chance to scope out eagles, along with other birds and wildlife, along the Illinois River.

The development came after a barge recently destroyed a boat dock next to the park. Mayor Donald White said they’re using the settlement money to build the structure.

“Right now it’s the talk of the town, everybody’s pretty excited about it, it’s pretty cool,” said White.

A staircase and two telescopes will allow visitors a vantage point to the many eagles that call the Illinois River home.

White anticipates more people will come down to the river once it’s complete.

“14,000 cars go through Chillicothe everyday on 29, but they never leave 4th street,” said White. “If I was driving through a small river town and I saw a sign that said ‘observation tower.’ I’m gonna turn left and check out that observation tower.”

In addition, the tower will be ADA compliant, with a telescope on the ground level as well.

The tower is expected to open by spring.