Early morning car crash involving Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-way car crash happened early Wednesday morning, April 21.



The crash occurred at the intersection of W. American Prairie Drive and N. Orange Prairie Road near the Grand Prairie mall at approximately 8:30 a.m.

One Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in the crash. At least one of the drivers was trapped inside their vehicle.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed two people, one being the deputy, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

Traffic is backed up. WMBD has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.