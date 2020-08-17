Early morning crash on I-74 results in life-threatening injuries

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) said an El Paso man was taken to a local hospital after crashing his vehicle eastbound on I-74.

Police said 84-year-old James J. Pfab of El Paso was driving his 2016 Kenworth semi-truck eastbound on I-74 around milepost 46 near Galesburg Monday morning. Around 5:35 a.m., Pfab veered off the roadway through the center median and overturned, police said.

Officers could not confirm why the crash occurred.

Pfab sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Around 5:52 a.m., police said all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-74 near milepost 46 were shut down for the investigation. All eastbound traffic was diverted to U.S. Highway 34.

At 7:57 a.m., ISP said all westbound lanes were reopened and around 12:34 p.m., all eastbound lanes were reopened.

