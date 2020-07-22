Overnight fire in Normal contained in garage

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Fire Department (NFD) responded to an overnight garage fire on Wednesday.

NFD received a call about the fire at 1:45 a.m. The fire in the three-car garage at 2334 Heather Ridge Drive was under control within 10 minutes of NFD arriving. The family escaped safely and no injuries were reported. The door connecting the house to the garage was closed, which blocked the heat and smoke from getting inside.

The garage and the vehicle inside experienced heat and smoke damage, though the fire did not spread to the home.

“This is a perfect example of how a closed-door stopped fire and smoke from spreading and allowed this family to escape their home safely,” said Public Information Officer Matt Swaney.

“When you go to bed at night, make sure all the doors in your home are closed. Every closed door is another barrier that prevents the fire and smoke from spreading into your way out. In this case, like so many others, one side of the door was charred and blackened by heat and smoke, while the other side shows virtually no signs of ever being in a fire.”

A Rapid Intervention Team from the Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) and off-duty Normal firefighters were also requested. Since the fire was already under control, BFD was released before arriving on the scene.

The NFD left the scene around 4:45 a.m. The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

