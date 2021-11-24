Early morning fire sends one person to the hospital

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) – Flames reduced a Creve Coeur home to charred remains early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews received a call for a structure fire between Groveland St. and S. Steward St. around 4:30 A.M.

A neighbor told WMBD they woke up and saw the house fully engulfed in flames.

One individual has been transported to a local hospital.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

