PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria firefighters are investigating after a garage caught on fire early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. at 520 W. Loucks.

When crews got on scene, they found fire melting the siding of a nearby structure. The unattached garage also collapsed from the extensive heat. Crews ordered an emergency demolition of the structure.

No injuries were reported, but investigators said there is a bout $20,000 in damage.