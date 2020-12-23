Early morning house fire in East Peoria leaves damage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An early Wednesday morning house fire leaves significant damage.

The house is located right off of Glen Oak St., next door to the Journey Church.

At least four engines from the East Peoria Fire Department were at the scene, as well as companies from Creve Couer, and the Northern Tazewell FD to help fight the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief of East Peoria Fire Department Dan Decker said firefighters were able to recover family photos and other ‘irreplaceable’ items.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home, and two cars were also caught in the blaze.

Fire crews on scene were focusing on the roof of the home.

Everyone did make it out, and the church is open for the family.

Officials on scene believe the fire started in the garage.

A GoFundMe has already been set up for the family and has already raised just under $1,000.

