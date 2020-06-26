Early morning house fire leaves multiple people displaced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria firefighters are looking into what started a house fire early Friday morning.

It happened at 2011 W. Malone Ave. in Peoria just before 1:30 a.m. According to the fire chief on scene, the fire came from the back of the house and extended into the attic.

Three adults were able to get out safely. They were treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no injuries reported. Fire crews had to rescue two dogs and one cat.

There’s an estimated $12,000 in heavy fire and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is offering the family assistance.