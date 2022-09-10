PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents in a Peoria home were transported to a local hospital after a fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Peoria Fire and Rescue reported that they responded to reports of smoke inside of the home at 3423 N. El Vista. When crews arrived, they discovered the two-story residential home on fire and filled with heavy smoke.

One resident of the home, a child, had escaped the flames and was on the roof of the house. Firefighters were able to rescue the child without incident.

The other three residents of the home were outside when the emergency responders arrived. All four–three children and one adult–were transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Two had respiratory distress from the smoke and one had lacerations that occurred while escaping the home.

The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m. It caused roughly $30,000 in damage, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.