PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Peoria around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Battalion Chief Tom Sander said the Peoria Fire Department responded to 4233 N. Knollridge Road after a call of smoke in the building.

As crews arrived on the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke showing on all floors of the three-story building and called it a working fire.

Crews then began to search the building and assisted in evacuating five residents who were found inside their apartments.

Sander said two residents on the third floor were assisted down by a ladder and another resident, whose unit was on fire, had escaped out of a window.

The fire was contained to the original apartment, but there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the complex.

Sander said once ventilation of the building was complete, residents were able to return to their apartments, except for the resident of the unit where the fire originally began. The resident was able to secure temporary housing.

A fire investigator determined that the fire was caused due to unattended cooking. The damage from the fire is estimated to be $100,000.

There were no injuries reported.