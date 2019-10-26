Early morning Peoria house fire deemed arson

Breaking News
PEORIA, Ill.– A single-story residential home was fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:12 a.m., Peoria fire and rescue team were dispatched to 1613 S Charles. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved house fire with a partial roof collapse.

The crews were able to control the fire within 45 minutes. The fire investigator believes the fire was set intentionally. Due to extensive damage, code enforcement decided to demolish this building.

At this time, it is undetermined if anyone currently lives in the home.

This story will be updated.

