Early morning shooting leaves one wounded

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday morning.
At around 6:15 a.m., the fire department responded to the 1700 block of N. Linn Street for reports of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found the victim conscious. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
