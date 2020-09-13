Early morning shooting leaves one wounded

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., the fire department responded to the 1700 block of N. Linn Street for reports of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found the victim conscious. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

