Early morning single-vehicle crash claims life of Canton woman

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton woman has been identified as the victim of an early Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash in Peoria County.

Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 6 a.m., which happened at the 18200 block of Smithville Rd. The vehicle was overturned and had struck a power pole.

The vehicle’s sole occupant was a 24-year-old woman from Canton. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her identity has not yet been released.

At this time, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release the victim’s identity at a later time.