PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents.

As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.

The number of people impacted continues to change throughout the morning.

You can view the Ameren Illinois Outage Map here.