HUDSON, Ill.– One man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Hudson Saturday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. Hudson’s Fire and EMS and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department arrived at 20487 North 1700 East Road and found a male driver died at the scene.

The identity of the 29-year-old victim will not be released at this time, pending further notification of family. Police said this incident remains under investigation.