Early Sunday morning shooting leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an early Sunday morning shooting in Peoria, police said.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said at approximately 1:08 a.m. Sunday, Peoria Police responded to a report of a man who was shot at the 900 block of W. Crestwood Drive.

When they arrived, police found a man outside an apartment building who was shot multiple times and unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a second victim, an adult male who was also shot multiple times, inside the apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information. The shooting is under investigation.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release the identity of the victim with the cause and manner of death after an autopsy is completed.

Those with any information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department

at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.