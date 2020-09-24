Early voting begins in Tazewell County

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The November elections are just around the corner and today marked the first day for early voting in Tazewell County.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said they expected more people to vote early this year due to COVID-19. To prepare, the county clerks office rearranged the voting area for larger crowds and to enable social distancing.

“Trying our best to encourage individuals if you’re coming to vote we have masks available for you, we can’t require masks but they are available,” said Ackerman. “We are encouraging social distancing so everyone is spaced out six feet and trying to provide a safe environment for people to vote so they feel safe coming and casting their vote.”

Ackerman said by 8 a.m. Thursday morning, there was a line out the door. Ackerman thinks this could be a trend this year.

“So far it’s been stronger than previous years on opening day, we’ll know more once it’s more stretched out,” said Ackerman. “I do project that we’ll have a higher early vote turnout than we’ve had in previous years. More people are aware of it now and more people are aware of the option that are available to them.”

Ackerman said vote-by-mail ballots were also sent out Thursday morning. If you applied for one, you can expect that in the mail within the next few days.

